China claims men's and women's doubles titles at India Open

Xinhua) 09:54, January 19, 2026

Winner Liu Shengshu (L)/Tan Ning of China celebrate during the awarding ceremony after the women's doubles final between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Fukushima Yuki/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan at India Open 2026 in New Delhi, India, Jan. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

NEW DELHI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China bagged the men's and women's doubles gold medals at badminton's India Open on Sunday.

Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang took the men's doubles title, rallying to beat Japan's Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita 17-21, 25-23, 21-16. It was their second India Open championship, having previously won in 2023.

The women's doubles title went to China's Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning, who defeated Japan's Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto 21-11, 21-18 for their second title of the season.

South Korea's world No. 1 An Se-young defeated China's Wang Zhiyi 21-13, 21-11 in 43 minutes to win the women's singles title in their 10th straight final meeting between the top two-ranked players, with An extending her perfect record in those matches to 10-0.

The victory is An's 36th career BWF World Tour women's singles title. She has now won 30 consecutive international matches since October 2025, solidifying her hold on the top ranking. Her win last week came at the Malaysia Open.

In the men's singles final, Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun-yi clinched the men's singles title, defeating Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-10, 21-18 to claim his first Super 750 tournament victory and end a 17-month title drought.

Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran won the mixed doubles final, beating Denmark's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje in straight sets.

Liu Shengshu (top R)/Tan Ning (top L) of China compete during the women's doubles final between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Fukushima Yuki/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan at India Open 2026 in New Delhi, India, Jan. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning (L) of China compete during the women's doubles final between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Fukushima Yuki/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan at India Open 2026 in New Delhi, India, Jan. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Fukushima Yuki (top L)/Matsumoto Mayu (top R)of Japan compete during the women's doubles final between Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning of China and Fukushima Yuki/Matsumoto Mayu of Japan at India Open 2026 in New Delhi, India, Jan. 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

