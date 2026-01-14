Highlights of India Open 2026
Jiang Zhenbang (2nd R)/Wei Yaxin (2nd L) of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Presley Smith/Jennie Gai of the United States at the India Open 2026 in New Delhi, India, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
Jiang Zhenbang (R)/Wei Yaxin of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Presley Smith/Jennie Gai of the United States at the India Open 2026 in New Delhi, India, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
Jiang Zhenbang (L)/Wei Yaxin of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Presley Smith/Jennie Gai of the United States at the India Open 2026 in New Delhi, India, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
Jiang Zhenbang (top)/Wei Yaxin of China compete during the mixed doubles 1/16 final match against Presley Smith/Jennie Gai of the United States at the India Open 2026 in New Delhi, India, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)
Photos
