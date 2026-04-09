Highlights of Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo

Xinhua) 15:15, April 09, 2026

Jonatan Christie of Indonesia celebrates a score during the men's singles round of 16 match against Okimoto Yudai of Japan at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Dechapol Puavaranukroh (front)/Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match against Shimogami Yuichi/Hobara Sayaka of Japan at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Guo Xinwa (L)/Chen Fanghui of China compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match against Wong Tien Ci/Lim Chiew Sien of Malaysia at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Jonatan Christie of Indonesia hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Okimoto Yudai of Japan at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Cheng Xing (L)/Zhang Chi of China compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match against Yang Po-Hsuan/Hu Ling Fang of Chinese Taipei at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Okimoto Yudai of Japan hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Jonatan Christie of Indonesia at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Dechapol Puavaranukroh (L)/Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand celebrate a score during the mixed doubles round of 16 match against Shimogami Yuichi/Hobara Sayaka of Japan at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Feng Yanzhe (L)/Huang Dongping of China compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match against Amri Syahnawi/Nita Violina Marwah of Indonesia at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Jonatan Christie of Indonesia hits a return during the men's singles round of 16 match against Okimoto Yudai of Japan at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Guo Xinwa/Chen Fanghui (L) of China compete during the mixed doubles round of 16 match against Wong Tien Ci/Lim Chiew Sien of Malaysia at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Wang Zhiyi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Pusarla V. Sindhu of India at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Pusarla V. Sindhu of India hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Wang Zhiyi of China at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Wang Zhiyi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Pusarla V. Sindhu of India at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Wang Zhiyi of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 16 match against Pusarla V. Sindhu of India at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Wang Zhiyi of China celebrates a score during the women's singles round of 16 match against Pusarla V. Sindhu of India at Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)