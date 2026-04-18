Chinese military denounces transiting of Taiwan Strait by Japanese destroyer

Xinhua) 09:52, April 18, 2026

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense said on Friday that China has lodged a strong protest with Japan after the Japanese destroyer JS Ikazuchi transited the Taiwan Strait, calling the move "a deliberate provocation."

Responding to a media query, Zhang Xiaogang, the ministry's spokesperson, said the Japanese vessel's passage sent a wrong signal to secessionist forces in Taiwan, and would only provoke stronger opposition from the Chinese people and reinforce the country's resolve to counter provocations.

"We urge the Japanese side to return to the right path, strictly abide by the one-China principle and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan," Zhang said.

He added that the Chinese military remains on high alert and will take firm measures to counter any external interference.

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) earlier the same day also denounced the transit of the Japanese destroyer.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command deployed naval and air assets to track and monitor the vessel throughout the process, ensuring effective control of the situation, said Xu Chenghua, spokesperson for the command, in a press release.

The command's forces will remain on high alert at all times, and resolutely safeguard the country's sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace and stability, Xu noted.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)