China issues regulations to strengthen management of military land
(Xinhua) 12:21, September 24, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council and the Central Military Commission have issued a set of regulations on the administration of land lawfully used and managed by military units, making the regulations public on Tuesday.
The regulations aim to strengthen the management of military land, ensure its protection and rational use, and safeguard land requirements for national defense and military development.
The regulations will take effect on Nov. 1.
