Geological wonder transformed into immersive light-and-shadow show in Zhongxiang, C China's Hubei

People's Daily Online) 16:15, April 15, 2026

Tourists line up to enter Huangxian Cave, deep within Dahong Mountain in Zhongxiang city, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Tian)

On April 3, tourists lined up to enter Huangxian Cave, deep within Dahong Mountain in Zhongxiang city, central China's Hubei Province.

As the centerpiece of the Dahong Mountain Scenic Area, Huangxian Cave is a living record of geological history. Limestone formations, karst landscapes, and an array of stalactites are found throughout the cave, together forming a natural geological "museum" with multiple striking features.

Zhongxiang has invested tens of millions of yuan (one yuan is about $0.15) to comprehensively upgrade the site. Improvements include the construction of an approximately 80-meter elevated walkway, the dredging and restoration of the cave's internal waterways, upgrades to visitor service facilities, and the addition of more than 200 eco-friendly parking spaces.

An intelligent lighting system has also been introduced, casting precisely tailored light on the cave's formations based on their textures and shapes, turning static geological features into an immersive, dynamic display of light and shadow.

Following the upgrade, Huangxian Cave saw a surge in visitors during the Spring Festival holiday (Feb.15-23), with tourist numbers and revenue rising by 350 percent and 223 percent year on year, respectively.

Tourists go sightseeing at Huangxian Cave, deep within Dahong Mountain in Zhongxiang city, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Tian)

Tourists take pictures at Huangxian Cave, deep within Dahong Mountain in Zhongxiang city, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Tian)

Photo shows the magnificent scenery at Huangxian Cave, deep within Dahong Mountain in Zhongxiang city, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/You Di)

Tourists take pictures at Huangxian Cave, deep within Dahong Mountain in Zhongxiang city, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Tian)

Tourists go sightseeing at Huangxian Cave, deep within Dahong Mountain in Zhongxiang city, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Tian)

Tourists go sightseeing at Huangxian Cave, deep within Dahong Mountain in Zhongxiang city, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Tian)

Photo shows the magnificent scenery at Huangxian Cave, deep within Dahong Mountain in Zhongxiang city, central China's Hubei Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Tian)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)