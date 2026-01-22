Tourists experience joys of winter sports in China's Hubei
Tourists ski at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 20, 2026. In recent years, Hubei Province has leveraged its strategic location as a transportation hub connecting nine provinces, tapping into its unique ice and snow resources to vigorously develop the ice and snow tourism industry. Multiple locations in Hubei have become well-known ice and snow tourism destinations, attracting numerous tourists to experience the joys of winter sports. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A tourist skies at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Tourists ski at a ski resort located within a shopping mall in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Tourists watch penguins at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
A child learns to ski at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A tourist skies at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Children learn to ski at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A tourist skies at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Tourists ski at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
A tourist skies at a ski resort located within a shopping mall in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A tourist learns to ski at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Tourists play at a ski resort in Shennongjia Forestry District, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Photos
