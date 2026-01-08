Historic dock transformed into cultural, creative park in China's Hubei

January 08, 2026

A couple poses for wedding photos at the cultural and creative park of Shashi dock in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 7, 2026. In recent years, Jingzhou has continuously conducted the restoration and green development of historic sites. Leveraging the profound history and industrial heritage, Shashi dock here has been transformed into a cultural and creative park integrating cultural exhibitions, riverside tourism, exercise facilities, and innovation bases, which has become a popular leisure destination for citizens. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

