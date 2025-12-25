Libu Yangtze River road-rail bridge under construction in Jingzhou, China's Hubei

Xinhua) 09:24, December 25, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows the south tower construction site of Libu Yangtze River road-rail bridge project in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province. With a main span of 1,120 meters, the Libu Yangtze River road-rail bridge will further improve traffic network of the Yangtze River Economic Belt after completion. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows the south tower construction site of Libu Yangtze River road-rail bridge project in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province. With a main span of 1,120 meters, the Libu Yangtze River road-rail bridge will further improve traffic network of the Yangtze River Economic Belt after completion. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Workers are pictured at the south tower construction site of Libu Yangtze River road-rail bridge project in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 24, 2025. With a main span of 1,120 meters, the Libu Yangtze River road-rail bridge will further improve traffic network of the Yangtze River Economic Belt after completion. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows the south tower construction site of Libu Yangtze River road-rail bridge project in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province. With a main span of 1,120 meters, the Libu Yangtze River road-rail bridge will further improve traffic network of the Yangtze River Economic Belt after completion. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows the south tower construction site of Libu Yangtze River road-rail bridge project in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province. With a main span of 1,120 meters, the Libu Yangtze River road-rail bridge will further improve traffic network of the Yangtze River Economic Belt after completion. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2025 shows the south tower construction site of Libu Yangtze River road-rail bridge project in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province. With a main span of 1,120 meters, the Libu Yangtze River road-rail bridge will further improve traffic network of the Yangtze River Economic Belt after completion. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)