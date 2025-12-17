Scenery of Wuhan, China's Hubei
A drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows a bullet train running across the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2025 shows the scenery in the Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
A cyclist rides in the Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2025 shows the scenery at night in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken on Dec. 14, 2025 shows the scenery at sunrise in the Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2025 shows the scenery at night in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows the scenery in the Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
This photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows the scenery in the Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows the scenery in the Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows the scenery in the Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2025 shows staff members cleaning floating objects on the Jinyin Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 16, 2025 shows birds resting on trees in the Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
This photo taken on Nov. 22, 2025 shows the scenery at sunset in Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows a staff member cleaning floating objects in the Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken on Nov. 16, 2025 shows the scenery at dawn in Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
Photos
