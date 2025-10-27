Trending in China | Ezhou's bronze mirrors

(People's Daily App) 13:31, October 27, 2025

Ezhou in Central China's Hubei Province was once the heart of bronze mirror making during the Three Kingdoms Period (220–280). Today, it still makes these exquisite mirrors renowned for their intricate patterns and inscriptions, reflecting a lasting pinnacle of ancient Chinese craftsmanship.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

