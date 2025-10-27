Home>>
Trending in China | Ezhou's bronze mirrors
(People's Daily App) 13:31, October 27, 2025
Ezhou in Central China's Hubei Province was once the heart of bronze mirror making during the Three Kingdoms Period (220–280). Today, it still makes these exquisite mirrors renowned for their intricate patterns and inscriptions, reflecting a lasting pinnacle of ancient Chinese craftsmanship.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of Donghu Lake at sunset in Wuhan
- Wuhan in October: Witness the harvest of China-Nordic economic cooperation
- Russian fencing coach nurtures young talents in Wuhan
- Scenery of Guifeng mountain at sunrise in China's Hubei
- Hubei boosts tailored support for startups
- Sports competitions in Wuhan celebrate eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.