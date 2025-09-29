We Are China

Sports competitions in Wuhan celebrate eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival

People's Daily Online) 11:21, September 29, 2025

Participants compete in a sweet-potato relay race during sports competitions celebrating the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Dongxihu district, Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Guo Tingting)

Sports competitions were held in Dongxihu district, Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on Sept. 23 to celebrate the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival, creating a festive atmosphere for participants and spectators.

Over 30 teams from agricultural enterprises, rural communities and local residential groups competed in uniquely designed contests. The events creatively blended farming activities with competitive sports.

Activities included sweet-potato relay races, duck-herding contests, fish-catching competitions and corn-shelling challenges, generating cheers among participants and onlookers.

The competitions provided an engaging way for participants to reconnect with farming traditions while celebrating the spirit of modern farmers and urban residents during this year's Chinese farmers' harvest festival.

Participants compete in a duck-herding contest during sports competitions celebrating the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Dongxihu district, Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Guo Tingting)

Participants compete in a corn-shelling contest during sports competitions celebrating the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Dongxihu district, Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Guo Tingting)

Participants compete in a fish-catching contest during sports competitions celebrating the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Dongxihu district, Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Guo Tingting)

Visitors explore the autumn crop-drying display during the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Dongxihu district, Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Guo Tingting)

