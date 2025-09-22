2nd Chu culture festival kicks off in Jingzhou, China's Hubei

Xinhua) 10:12, September 22, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the second Chu culture festival in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province. The second Chu culture festival, showcasing the cultural heritage of the ancient state of Chu, kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

The state of Chu was established during the pre-Qin period (before 221 B.C.). With a history spanning over 800 years, the state of Chu had its capital in Jingzhou (known as Jiangling in ancient times) for more than 400 years. Jingzhou is therefore known as the cradle of the Chu culture.

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the second Chu culture festival in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province. The second Chu culture festival, showcasing the cultural heritage of the ancient state of Chu, kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

People view a drone performance at the opening ceremony of the second Chu culture festival in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 20, 2025. The second Chu culture festival, showcasing the cultural heritage of the ancient state of Chu, kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2025 shows a scene at the opening ceremony of the second Chu culture festival in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province. The second Chu culture festival, showcasing the cultural heritage of the ancient state of Chu, kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)