Scenery of Guifeng mountain at sunrise in China's Hubei
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2025 shows the scenery of Guifeng mountain at sunrise in Macheng City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2025 shows Guifeng mountain in morning glow in Macheng City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the sunrise scenery on Guifeng mountain in Macheng City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Photos
