We Are China

Scenery of Guifeng mountain at sunrise in China's Hubei

Xinhua) 14:33, October 09, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2025 shows the scenery of Guifeng mountain at sunrise in Macheng City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2025 shows the scenery of Guifeng mountain at sunrise in Macheng City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2025 shows Guifeng mountain in morning glow in Macheng City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2025 shows tourists enjoying the sunrise scenery on Guifeng mountain in Macheng City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 9, 2025 shows the scenery of Guifeng mountain at sunrise in Macheng City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)