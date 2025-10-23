Home>>
Scenery of Donghu Lake at sunset in Wuhan
(Xinhua) 08:57, October 23, 2025
This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows Donghu Lake at sunset in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows the night view of Donghu Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2025 shows Donghu Lake at sunset in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Shen Hongbing)
