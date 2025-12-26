Swivel bridge along Xianning Guihua-Tingsi expressway successfully rotates to desired position

Xinhua) 08:58, December 26, 2025

This combo photo shows aerial views of a swivel bridge along the Xianning Guihua-Tingsi expressway before (above) and after (below) being rotated to its desired position over Beijing-Guangzhou high-speed railway, in Xianning City, central China's Hubei Province, on Dec. 25, 2025. The swivel bridge along the expressway successfully rotated to its desired position here on Thursday.

The swivel bridge, with a total length of 378.5 meters and a width of 32.26 meters, weighs 22,000 tons. It is built as a dual four-lane structure with a designed speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

Upon completion, the Xianning Guihua-Tingsi expressway will play a significant role in improving regional road network efficiency and promoting local economic development. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

