Scenery of Yellow Crane Tower at sunrise in Wuhan, China's Hubei
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the Yellow Crane Tower at sunrise in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the Yellow Crane Tower at sunrise in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the Yellow Crane Tower at sunrise in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the Yellow Crane Tower at sunrise in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the Yellow Crane Tower at sunrise in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the Yellow Crane Tower at sunrise in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.