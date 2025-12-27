We Are China

Scenery of Yellow Crane Tower at sunrise in Wuhan, China's Hubei

Xinhua) 11:43, December 27, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the Yellow Crane Tower at sunrise in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the Yellow Crane Tower at sunrise in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the Yellow Crane Tower at sunrise in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the Yellow Crane Tower at sunrise in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the Yellow Crane Tower at sunrise in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the Yellow Crane Tower at sunrise in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liu Ning)