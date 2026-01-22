Power maintenance staff ensure power grid stability amid severe icing in China's Hubei

Workers deice on a power tower in Zouma Town of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Facing widespread low-temperature with severe icing on power lines in some high-altitude areas in Hubei Province, power maintenance staff conducted patrols to ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Photo by Qin Tao/Xinhua)

Workers check power facilities in Muyu Town, Shennongjia Forestry District of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Facing widespread low-temperature with severe icing on power lines in some high-altitude areas in Hubei Province, power maintenance staff conducted patrols to ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A worker patrols for power supply problems in Muyu Town, Shennongjia Forestry District of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Facing widespread low-temperature with severe icing on power lines in some high-altitude areas in Hubei Province, power maintenance staff conducted patrols to ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Workers deice on a power tower in Zouma Town of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Facing widespread low-temperature with severe icing on power lines in some high-altitude areas in Hubei Province, power maintenance staff conducted patrols to ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Photo by Qin Tao/Xinhua)

A worker deices on a power tower in Zouma Town of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Facing widespread low-temperature with severe icing on power lines in some high-altitude areas in Hubei Province, power maintenance staff conducted patrols to ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

Workers taking a vehicle patrol for power supply problems in Muyu Town, Shennongjia Forestry District of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Facing widespread low-temperature with severe icing on power lines in some high-altitude areas in Hubei Province, power maintenance staff conducted patrols to ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Workers patrol for power supply problems in Muyu Town, Shennongjia Forestry District of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Facing widespread low-temperature with severe icing on power lines in some high-altitude areas in Hubei Province, power maintenance staff conducted patrols to ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

