Power maintenance staff ensure power grid stability amid severe icing in China's Hubei
Workers deice on a power tower in Zouma Town of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Facing widespread low-temperature with severe icing on power lines in some high-altitude areas in Hubei Province, power maintenance staff conducted patrols to ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Photo by Qin Tao/Xinhua)
Workers check power facilities in Muyu Town, Shennongjia Forestry District of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Facing widespread low-temperature with severe icing on power lines in some high-altitude areas in Hubei Province, power maintenance staff conducted patrols to ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
A worker patrols for power supply problems in Muyu Town, Shennongjia Forestry District of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Facing widespread low-temperature with severe icing on power lines in some high-altitude areas in Hubei Province, power maintenance staff conducted patrols to ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Workers deice on a power tower in Zouma Town of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Facing widespread low-temperature with severe icing on power lines in some high-altitude areas in Hubei Province, power maintenance staff conducted patrols to ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Photo by Qin Tao/Xinhua)
A worker deices on a power tower in Zouma Town of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Facing widespread low-temperature with severe icing on power lines in some high-altitude areas in Hubei Province, power maintenance staff conducted patrols to ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)
Workers taking a vehicle patrol for power supply problems in Muyu Town, Shennongjia Forestry District of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Facing widespread low-temperature with severe icing on power lines in some high-altitude areas in Hubei Province, power maintenance staff conducted patrols to ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)
Workers patrol for power supply problems in Muyu Town, Shennongjia Forestry District of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2026. Facing widespread low-temperature with severe icing on power lines in some high-altitude areas in Hubei Province, power maintenance staff conducted patrols to ensure the stable operation of the power grid. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Photos
