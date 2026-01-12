Protection center in Hubei's Jingzhou strives to ensure comprehensive care for organic cultural relics
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 9, 2026 shows the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province. Organic cultural relics represented by bamboo slips pose significant challenges in cultural relic preservation. In recent years, the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou of Hubei Province has focused on innovation and application of preservation techniques for organic cultural relics, striving to ensure comprehensive care for such items. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Chen Shaohui, head of the textile cultural relics restoration department, checks a textile cultural relic at the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Staff members clean an ancient cotton garment at the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Staff members check a cultural relic at the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
A staff member restores a cultural relic at the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Staff members clean bamboo slips at the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
A staff member checks the photo of a cultural relic at the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
A staff member checks a cultural relic at the cultural relics protection center in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 9, 2026. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)
Photos
