"Hubei New Spring International Consumption Season" kicks off in Wuhan
People visit an event themed on the "Hubei New Spring International Consumption Season" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2026. The "Hubei New Spring International Consumption Season" kicked off here on Thursday, attempting to create diverse consumption scenarios for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Children try their hands with syrup art at an event themed on the "Hubei New Spring International Consumption Season" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2026. The "Hubei New Spring International Consumption Season" kicked off here on Thursday, attempting to create diverse consumption scenarios for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)
People learn about a specialty cuisine at an event themed on the "Hubei New Spring International Consumption Season" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2026. The "Hubei New Spring International Consumption Season" kicked off here on Thursday, attempting to create diverse consumption scenarios for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Consumers visit an event themed on the "Hubei New Spring International Consumption Season" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2026. The "Hubei New Spring International Consumption Season" kicked off here on Thursday, attempting to create diverse consumption scenarios for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
People watch humanoid robot performance at an event themed on the "Hubei New Spring International Consumption Season" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2026. The "Hubei New Spring International Consumption Season" kicked off here on Thursday, attempting to create diverse consumption scenarios for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Consumers shop at an event themed on the "Hubei New Spring International Consumption Season" in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2026. The "Hubei New Spring International Consumption Season" kicked off here on Thursday, attempting to create diverse consumption scenarios for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
