China's issuance of national standards up 56 pct in 2025

Xinhua) 16:26, February 05, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China issued 4,929 national standards in 2025, a 56 percent increase year on year, an official told a press conference on Thursday.

The number of new business registrations in China reached nearly 25.75 million in 2025, according to Deng Zhiyong, deputy head of the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) and head of the National Standardization Administration.

He also noted that the overall safety situation in the market supervision sector remains stable.

The SAMR received a total of 26.46 million consumer complaints and reports in 2025, helping consumers recover 4.35 billion yuan (about 625.27 million U.S. dollars) in economic losses.

In 2025, some 8.24 million consumer goods were recalled, and 3,683 tonnes of infringing, counterfeit and substandard products were destroyed.

In recent years, continuous efforts have been made to strengthen supervision of food, pharmaceuticals, industrial products and special equipment, with a focus on preventing and mitigating risks, Deng said.

Last year, the national drug sampling qualification rate remained above 99 percent. In national supervision and spot checks on industrial product quality, the unqualified rate for 16 product categories declined by over 10 percentage points, Deng added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)