China's rural online retail sales reach 3 trln yuan in 2025

Xinhua) 08:06, February 06, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's rural online retail sales reached a record 3 trillion yuan (about 431.22 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.7 percent, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

During the same period, online retail sales of agricultural products reached 783.31 billion yuan, up 9.9 percent year on year, according to the data.

In 2025, trade-in programs for home appliances, along with purchase subsidies for items such as mobile phones, generated sales of 48.23 million units in county-level areas, and sales revenue reached 158.6 billion yuan.

Rural e-commerce expanded rapidly, with leading e-commerce platforms holding more than 4 million livestreaming events to support agricultural products, driving orders for local specialty agricultural products past 10 billion in 2025.

The rural logistics network became more robust, as support was provided in 2025 for the construction of 348 county-level logistics distribution centers and 562 township-level express and logistics service sites, the ministry said, adding that county-level logistics distribution centers have now achieved full coverage nationwide.

