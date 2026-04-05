Performance aiming at boosting spring cultural tourism staged in Jingzhou, China's Hubei
A performance is staged outside the Jingzhou ancient city in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, April 3, 2026. The performance aiming at boosting spring cultural tourism was staged here on the evening of Friday, attracting lots of visitors. (Photo by Zhang Mengyao/Xinhua)
A drone show is held near the Jingzhou ancient city in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, April 3, 2026. The performance aiming at boosting spring cultural tourism was staged here on the evening of Friday, attracting lots of visitors. (Photo by Wu Taotao/Xinhua)
A performance is staged outside the Jingzhou ancient city in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, April 3, 2026. The performance aiming at boosting spring cultural tourism was staged here on the evening of Friday, attracting lots of visitors. (Photo by Xiao Qi/Xinhua)
A performance is staged outside the Jingzhou ancient city in Jingzhou, central China's Hubei Province, April 3, 2026. The performance aiming at boosting spring cultural tourism was staged here on the evening of Friday, attracting lots of visitors. (Photo by Xiao Qi/Xinhua)
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