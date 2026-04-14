Commentary: Ping-Pong Diplomacy's enduring legacy holds key to future China-U.S. relations

Xinhua) 08:03, April 14, 2026

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The year 2026 marks the 55th anniversary of China-U.S. Ping-Pong Diplomacy. More than half a century after it helped thaw bilateral relations, its legacy remains relevant.

Back in 1971, a tour of U.S. table tennis players to China helped ease the deep political estrangement between the two nations, proving that even frozen relations could be softened through people-to-people exchanges. When ordinary citizens interact directly, they often discover that common ground outweighs differences and goodwill flows more easily.

Without the political wisdom and strategic vision of both sides and the goodwill of the two peoples, breaking the ice would never have been possible. It is fair to say that Ping-Pong Diplomacy laid an important foundation for the two major countries to gradually develop bilateral relations and cooperate on issues of global importance.

Despite the many ups and downs in bilateral relations over the past decades, even in turbulent times, people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States have remained continuous.

Many American vloggers and travelers have recognized China's social harmony, stability, the warmth of its people and its spectacular scenery after experiencing the country first-hand, with their positive impressions stemming from genuine personal experience.

When the 20-year-old IShowSpeed, the popular U.S. YouTuber, danced with robots, rode amphibious electric vehicles and received food delivered by drone in south China's Shenzhen, he was unvarnished: "China is different, bro." He traveled along China's streets and alleys, experienced its history and culture, sampled its cuisine, and interacted with enthusiastic fans and locals.

When stories of "a small ball can move the big globe" are passed on from generation to generation, people from both countries, especially the youth, are bound to be inspired by history and come to realize how vital dialogue and engagement truly are. The spirit of "friendship first, competition second" should prevail.

For both countries, it is essential to draw wisdom from the past, cherish the legacy of Ping-Pong Diplomacy, and demonstrate pragmatism and statesmanship to move the world's most important bilateral relationship forward.

The trajectory of China-U.S. relations has a profound impact on the well-being of both peoples and the wider world. Both sides must shoulder their historical responsibility to carry forward the spirit of Ping-Pong Diplomacy, inject new vitality into the China-U.S. relations, and provide a much-needed stabilizing force.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)