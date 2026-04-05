China rebuts U.S. groundless accusation of so-called "detention" of Panama-flagged ships

Xinhua) 10:16, April 05, 2026

China on Friday rebutted U.S. groundless accusation of so-called "detention" of Panama-flagged ships.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the U.S. repeating wrongful allegations only reveals its ulterior motive to take over the Panama Canal.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused China of "bullying" by detaining or holding up dozens of Panama-flagged ships.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)