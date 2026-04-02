China's commerce ministry calls for further leveraging China-U.S. economic, trade consultation mechanism

Xinhua) 16:33, April 02, 2026

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday called for further leveraging the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism and strengthening dialogue and communication so as to promote the healthy, stable and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

The two sides should implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of previous economic and trade consultations, ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a regular press briefing in response to a question on China-U.S. economic and trade ties.

Guided by the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, China and the United States have conducted six rounds of economic and trade consultations since last year, achieving a series of outcomes that have injected greater stability and certainty into bilateral economic and trade relations as well as the global economy, He said.

Facts have clearly proven that it is the best approach to bridging differences and resolving issues by upholding mutual respect and engaging in equal dialogue and consultation, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)