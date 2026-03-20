China to leverage Sino-U.S. economic consultation mechanism to enhance communication

Xinhua) 08:06, March 20, 2026

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States have agreed to continue making good use of their economic and trade consultation mechanism to strengthen dialogue and communication, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

In response to a question regarding the recent China-U.S. economic and trade talks in Paris, the ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said both sides engaged in candid, in-depth and constructive consultations on issues of mutual interest, including tariff arrangements, promoting bilateral trade and investment, and maintaining existing consensus from earlier consultations.

"Some new points of consensus were reached, and both sides agreed to maintain consultations," He said at a regular press conference.

The two parties also agreed to explore the establishment of working mechanisms to expand economic and trade cooperation, continue to make good use of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, and expand practical cooperation to advance the sustained and steady growth of bilateral economic and trade relations, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)