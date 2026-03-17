China, U.S. reach preliminary consensus on some issues, says China int'l trade representative

Xinhua) 13:18, March 17, 2026

PARIS, March 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese and U.S. teams held candid, in-depth and constructive consultations here from Sunday to Monday, reached preliminary consensus on some issues, and agreed to continue the consultation process, a senior Chinese official said here on Monday.

The topics discussed between the two sides included bilateral tariff levels under the new circumstances, the possible further extension of arrangements related to bilateral tariffs and relevant non-tariff measures, said Li Chenggang, China international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce and vice minister of commerce, at a briefing following the new round of China-U.S. economic and trade talks.

The U.S. side briefed the Chinese side on adjustment of its latest tariff measures and the related considerations for next steps, and the Chinese side expressed concern over the uncertainty arising from them, Li said, noting that both sides agreed to work together to maintain stability in bilateral economic and trade relations and discussed establishing a cooperation mechanism to promote bilateral trade and investment.

Regarding the restrictive measures introduced by the U.S. side on China's trade and investment, particularly the two recent Section 301 investigations involving China, Li said that China made serious representations and expressed serious concern during the consultations.

Li said China opposes such unilateral investigations and is concerned that the possible outcomes could disrupt and undermine the hard-won stability of China-U.S. economic and trade relations.

Li said China will closely monitor the progress of the probes and take corresponding measures at an appropriate time to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

Li added that China expects the United States to honor its commitments and work with China in the same direction to promote the steady and sustained development of bilateral economic and trade ties.

China and the United States also agreed that stable bilateral economic and trade relations are beneficial to both countries and the world, Li said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)