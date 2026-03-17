China, U.S. agree stable economic, trade ties benefit both countries, world, says China int'l trade representative

Xinhua) 10:40, March 17, 2026

PARIS, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States agreed that stable bilateral economic and trade relations are beneficial to both countries and world, a senior Chinese official said here on Monday.

Meanwhile, China's position on Section 301 investigations has been consistent and it opposes such unilateral probes, said Li Chenggang, China international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce and vice minister of commerce, at a briefing following the new round of China-U.S. economic and trade talks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)