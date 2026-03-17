China, U.S. in communication regarding date of Trump's visit: spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:55, March 17, 2026

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States are in communication with each other regarding the date of President Donald Trump's China visit, and there is no further information available at present, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query.

Earlier on, certain media reported that Trump said his visit to China might be postponed if China doesn't provide assistance in escorting the Strait of Hormuz.

"We noted that the United States has publicly made clarifications on the misguided media reports, calling them completely false," Lin said, adding the U.S. side stressed that the visit is not linked to the issue over the Strait of Hormuz.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)