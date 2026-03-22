China's top political advisor meets Harvard professor Graham Allison

Xinhua) 09:34, March 22, 2026

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Graham Allison, a professor at Harvard University, in Beijing, capital of China, on March 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Graham Allison, a professor at Harvard University, in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that China will respond to the ever-changing international situation with the certainty of its own development as this year marks the first year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan.

Wang emphasized that the Taiwan question is at the center of China's core interests. China and the United States should enhance dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand practical cooperation, forge a correct path of coexistence, and inject certainty and positive energy into the world, Wang said.

For his part, Allison said that international peace and order are currently being severely eroded, and it is very important for the world that the United States and China find the right way to get along.

It is hoped that the United States and China will properly handle issues such as Taiwan and ensure the stable development of bilateral relations, said Allison, adding that this is also in line with the expectations of all countries.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Graham Allison, a professor at Harvard University, in Beijing, capital of China, on March 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)