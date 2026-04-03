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Chinese drug fugitive repatriated from U.S.
(Xinhua) 14:33, April 03, 2026
BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese fugitive suspected of drug-related crimes was repatriated from the United States to China, Chinese police said on Friday.
This marks the first drug-related fugitive repatriated and handed over by the United States to China in recent years, representing a new achievement in China-U.S. counter-narcotics law enforcement cooperation, China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said.
The fugitive, surnamed Han, is suspected of drug smuggling and trafficking.
The suspect was repatriated to the Chinese side by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement through immigration enforcement cooperation channels, based on leads provided by China's narcotics control authorities, according to the MPS.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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