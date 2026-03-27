China urges thorough investigation into postdoctoral researcher's suicide after U.S. interrogation

Xinhua) 16:08, March 27, 2026

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday urged the United States to thoroughly investigate the incident concerning a Chinese postdoctoral researcher, who committed suicide a day after being interrogated by U.S. law enforcement.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, adding China is deeply saddened by the tragic incident and has lodged representation to the U.S. side.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)