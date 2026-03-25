China welcomes U.S. firms to continue growing in its market: commerce minister

Xinhua) 09:56, March 25, 2026

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes companies from the United States to continue expanding their presence in the Chinese market and prosper together with China, according to Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao.

The minister made the remarks on Monday during a meeting with a delegation of member companies of the U.S.-China Business Council, led by board chair Rajesh Subramaniam and president Sean Stein. The two sides exchanged views on China-U.S. economic and trade relations, the development of U.S. companies in China, among other topics.

Despite differences and frictions in bilateral economic and trade cooperation, it is crucial to respect each other's core interests and major concerns and to properly address differences through dialogue on an equal footing, Wang said.

China hopes that the United States will work with China to maintain the stable, healthy and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade relations, he added.

Amid a turbulent global landscape, China's economic development provides stability and certainty, Wang said, emphasizing that the country will promote high-quality development, steadily advance high-level opening up, and continue improving its business environment.

He also added that the outline of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) offers not only a new blueprint for the country, but also fresh opportunities for global development.

During the meeting, delegates from the U.S. side highlighted the importance of continued, practical communication between China and the United States and expressed hope for further development of bilateral economic and trade ties.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)