Languages

Archive

Home>>

China launches trade barrier investigations into U.S. actions

(Xinhua) 16:43, March 27, 2026

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry on Friday announced trade barrier investigations into U.S. actions and measures that harm global production and supply chains as well as that impede trading of green products.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories