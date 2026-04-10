China firmly opposes U.S. overstretching national security concept: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:45, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes the U.S. overstretching the concept of national security, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing when responding to a query about the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's plan to vote on a proposal that would ban all Chinese labs from testing electronic devices used in the United States.

"This type of action has severely impeded the normal economic and trade exchanges between Chinese and U.S. companies and does not serve anyone's interests, including those of American companies and consumers. China will continue to firmly safeguard its legitimate and lawful rights and interests," Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)