Poll finds world views China better than US

Xinhua) 10:45, April 05, 2026

A poll conducted by Gallup found that China surpassed the United States in global approval ratings in 2025, with a median of 36 percent approving of China's leadership, compared with 31 percent for the United States.

Gallup's report published Friday said China's five-percentage-point advantage over the United States is the widest it has recorded in China's favor in nearly 20 years.

The recent shift reflects a decline in US ratings alongside an increase for China. Median approval of US leadership fell from 39 percent in 2024 to 31 percent in 2025, returning to earlier lows, while China's approval rose from 32 percent to 36 percent, according to the report.

The latest results are based on Gallup surveys conducted in 2025 in more than 130 countries, with around 1,000 respondents in each country. They do not account for recent US foreign policy moves since the beginning of 2026, including its attack on Iran and its withdrawal from 66 international organizations.

Approval of US leadership has declined across many U.S. allied nations, including many NATO partners, and sunk the most in Germany by 39 percentage points.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)