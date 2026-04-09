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China opposes possible U.S. ban on electronics testing by Chinese labs
(Xinhua) 16:46, April 09, 2026
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China opposes the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's plan to vote on a proposal that would ban all Chinese labs from testing electronic devices used in the United States, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.
The U.S. move overstretches the concept of national security, severely hampers normal economic and trade exchanges between Chinese and U.S. enterprises, and goes against the interests of all parties, including U.S. businesses and consumers, Mao said at a regular news briefing.
China will continue to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, she added.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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