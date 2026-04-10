China denounces U.S. move to sabotage bilateral normal sci-tech exchanges, cooperation

Xinhua) 16:47, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday denounced U.S. move to sabotage normal scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, saying this will only dampen U.S. innovation.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when answering a relevant question.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)