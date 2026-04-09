Spicy salted duck cements its place as must-buy Hunan treat

People's Daily Online) 16:38, April 09, 2026

Spicy salted duck is one of the most iconic traditional delicacies from central China's Hunan Province.

During preparation, bamboo strips are inserted to hold the duck open and press it flat, helping it absorb seasoning more evenly and making it easier to cure and roast. The duck is then braised and coated in a seasoned sauce to produce the finished dish.

Photo shows spicy salted duck, one of the most iconic traditional delicacies from central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Across Hunan, waterways are plentiful, with streams and rivers weaving through the land. Rolling mountains, clear waters, hills and scattered ponds define the scenery, providing an ideal environment for raising distinctive local ducks.

In Linwu county, located at the northern foothills of the Nanling Mountains, ducks are raised in open, free-range environments. Their meat is tender and flavorful, ideal for eating fresh or processing into spicy salted duck.

The ducks used to make spicy salted duck typically weigh around 1.5 kilograms and are at least 75 days old. They go through a carefully controlled process of marinating, roasting, braising and air-drying. Dozens of spices and medicinal ingredients are gradually infused into the meat, penetrating all the way to the bone.

Ducks are raised at a farm in Linwu, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

After more than 20 steps, the duck is thoroughly dehydrated and set into a compact form. The skin has a light crispness, while the meat is firm and pleasantly chewy.

Convenient and versatile, spicy salted duck has continued to evolve over the years. Family-run workshops passed down through generations have given way to modern, standardized production businesses.

Today, spicy salted duck preserves its distinct regional character, with the spiciness and texture further refined. It comes in different varieties — mild, medium, hot and sweet-spicy. Some varieties are drier and chewier, while others are richer and more saucy, catering to a wide range of tastes.

Photo shows spicy salted duck, one of the most iconic traditional delicacies from central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

In cities such as Changde, Chenzhou, Zhuzhou, Changsha and Yiyang, spicy salted duck can be found almost everywhere, including on shopping streets and at expressway service areas. It has firmly established itself as a well-known specialty of Hunan. For many locals, it evokes a sense of nostalgia, while for visitors from outside the province, it has become a must-buy Hunan treat.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)