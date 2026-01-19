A glimpse of Wayaoping historic and cultural district in China's Hunan

January 19, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows a view of the Wayaoping historic and cultural district in Chenzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. The Wayaoping historic and cultural district is home to a cluster of olden buildings in styles of Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) that feature grey-tiled roofs and white walls.

The local government has renovated and restored some of the time-honored structures in recent years, introducing diverse business such as homestays, restaurants and intangible cultural heritage workshops.

These efforts have turned the district into a comprehensive tourism destination for cultural experience and leisure recreations. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

