A glimpse of Wayaoping historic and cultural district in China's Hunan
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows a view of the Wayaoping historic and cultural district in Chenzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. The Wayaoping historic and cultural district is home to a cluster of olden buildings in styles of Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911) that feature grey-tiled roofs and white walls.
The local government has renovated and restored some of the time-honored structures in recent years, introducing diverse business such as homestays, restaurants and intangible cultural heritage workshops.
These efforts have turned the district into a comprehensive tourism destination for cultural experience and leisure recreations. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
