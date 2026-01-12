Cultural block in central China's Hunan fuels night economy with diverse business formats

Xinhua) 09:31, January 12, 2026

Tourists watch a water dance performance at Nanyueli, a food and cultural block in Nanyue District of Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, on Jan. 9, 2026. Integrating various business formats such as catering, accommodation, travel photography and performances, Nanyueli provides tourists with diverse traveling experiences. In recent years, the local government has been creating new scenarios and business forms to boost the night economy by leveraging the historical and cultural resources. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

