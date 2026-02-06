People affected by typhoon adapt to new lives at resettlement site in China's Hunan

Xinhua) 15:47, February 06, 2026

Senior residents have a rest at a resettlement site in Xingning Town, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. In July 2024, rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit Zixing City, affecting about 128,000 people and damaging 23,000 houses.

By April 2025, four resettlement sites have been built in Xingning Town, Zhoumensi Town, Bamianshan Yao Township and Huangcao Town respectively, providing a total of 886 new houses. Local authorities also provided employment assistant workshops and public welfare positions for the affected people to adapt to new lives. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A senior resident air-dries vegetables at a resettlement site in Zhoumensi Town, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 5, 2026. In July 2024, rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit Zixing City, affecting about 128,000 people and damaging 23,000 houses.

Local residents work at an electronics factory at a resettlement site in Bamianshan Yao Township, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 5, 2026. In July 2024, rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit Zixing City, affecting about 128,000 people and damaging 23,000 houses.

Local residents work at a garment factory at a resettlement site in Zhoumensi Town, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 5, 2026. In July 2024, rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit Zixing City, affecting about 128,000 people and damaging 23,000 houses.

Children have fun at a resettlement site in Xingning Town, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. In July 2024, rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit Zixing City, affecting about 128,000 people and damaging 23,000 houses.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 5, 2026 shows a resettlement site in Bamianshan Yao Township, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. In July 2024, rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit Zixing City, affecting about 128,000 people and damaging 23,000 houses.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 4, 2026 shows a resettlement site in Xingning Town, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province. In July 2024, rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit Zixing City, affecting about 128,000 people and damaging 23,000 houses.

A local resident applies fertilizer to vegetables at a resettlement site in Xingning Town, Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 4, 2026. In July 2024, rainstorms unleashed by Typhoon Gaemi hit Zixing City, affecting about 128,000 people and damaging 23,000 houses.

