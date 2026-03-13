City view of Changde, China's Hunan

Xinhua) 09:37, March 13, 2026

An aerial drone photo shows people visiting Changde Hejie along the Chuanzi River in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 11, 2026.

The once heavily polluted Chuanzi River, which meanders through the city proper of Changde, has now become a clean and attractive scenic spot along its banks. Boasting a long history, the riverside Changde Hejie old street has been transformed into a historical and cultural block. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo shows people visiting Changde Hejie along the Chuanzi River in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 11, 2026.

The once heavily polluted Chuanzi River, which meanders through the city proper of Changde, has now become a clean and attractive scenic spot along its banks. Boasting a long history, the riverside Changde Hejie old street has been transformed into a historical and cultural block. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo shows people touring along the Chuanzi River in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 11, 2026.

The once heavily polluted Chuanzi River, which meanders through the city proper of Changde, has now become a clean and attractive scenic spot along its banks. Boasting a long history, the riverside Changde Hejie old street has been transformed into a historical and cultural block. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows the cityscape along the Chuanzi River in Changde, central China's Hunan Province.

The once heavily polluted Chuanzi River, which meanders through the city proper of Changde, has now become a clean and attractive scenic spot along its banks. Boasting a long history, the riverside Changde Hejie old street has been transformed into a historical and cultural block. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 11, 2026 shows the cityscape along the Chuanzi River in Changde, central China's Hunan Province.

The once heavily polluted Chuanzi River, which meanders through the city proper of Changde, has now become a clean and attractive scenic spot along its banks. Boasting a long history, the riverside Changde Hejie old street has been transformed into a historical and cultural block. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Seniors chorus at a community along the Chuanzi River in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 11, 2026.

The once heavily polluted Chuanzi River, which meanders through the city proper of Changde, has now become a clean and attractive scenic spot along its banks. Boasting a long history, the riverside Changde Hejie old street has been transformed into a historical and cultural block. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo shows people visiting Changde Hejie along the Chuanzi River in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 11, 2026.

The once heavily polluted Chuanzi River, which meanders through the city proper of Changde, has now become a clean and attractive scenic spot along its banks. Boasting a long history, the riverside Changde Hejie old street has been transformed into a historical and cultural block. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A drone photo shows people enjoying their leisure time at Changde Hejie along the Chuanzi River in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 11, 2026.

The once heavily polluted Chuanzi River, which meanders through the city proper of Changde, has now become a clean and attractive scenic spot along its banks. Boasting a long history, the riverside Changde Hejie old street has been transformed into a historical and cultural block. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

People dine at Changde Hejie along the Chuanzi River in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 11, 2026.

The once heavily polluted Chuanzi River, which meanders through the city proper of Changde, has now become a clean and attractive scenic spot along its banks. Boasting a long history, the riverside Changde Hejie old street has been transformed into a historical and cultural block. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A man plays with his dog along the Chuanzi River in Changde, central China's Hunan Province, March 11, 2026.

The once heavily polluted Chuanzi River, which meanders through the city proper of Changde, has now become a clean and attractive scenic spot along its banks. Boasting a long history, the riverside Changde Hejie old street has been transformed into a historical and cultural block. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)