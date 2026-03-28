2026 Yuelu Book Fair and 33rd Changsha Book Fair held in China's Hunan

Xinhua) 11:37, March 28, 2026

This photo taken on March 27, 2026 shows the 2026 Yuelu Book Fair and the 33rd Changsha Book Fair in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

The fair kicked off here on Friday. Covering over 30,000 square meters, the main venue features eight exhibition zones and hosts more than 500 publishing and distribution companies from across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People walk into the 2026 Yuelu Book Fair and the 33rd Changsha Book Fair in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 27, 2026.

The fair kicked off here on Friday. Covering over 30,000 square meters, the main venue features eight exhibition zones and hosts more than 500 publishing and distribution companies from across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People select books at the 2026 Yuelu Book Fair and the 33rd Changsha Book Fair in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 27, 2026.

The fair kicked off here on Friday. Covering over 30,000 square meters, the main venue features eight exhibition zones and hosts more than 500 publishing and distribution companies from across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

This photo taken on March 27, 2026 shows the 2026 Yuelu Book Fair and the 33rd Changsha Book Fair in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

The fair kicked off here on Friday. Covering over 30,000 square meters, the main venue features eight exhibition zones and hosts more than 500 publishing and distribution companies from across the country. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)