China rolls out upgraded 'Pet Travel' service on high-speed rail from April 8

Global Times) 15:07, April 09, 2026

China's railway authorities officially launched on Wednesday an upgraded high-speed rail "Pet Travel" service, which offers two options: "traveling with pets" and "pets traveling alone," according to a release on China Railway's official WeChat account.

The service is mainly designed for domesticated cats and dogs that are in good health, meeting specifications:weighing no more than 15 kilograms, have a shoulder height not exceeding 40 centimeters, and a body length of no more than 52 centimeters.

The "traveling with pets" option is available to passengers travelling with a valid ticket. Passengers can use the "pet transport" function on the "12306" railway app to check eligible train services and available pet transport slots. Trains offering the service are marked with a "pet" label in Chinese. Passengers can purchase digital tickets in the app and reserve pet transport services on the same train, with each passenger allowed to transport up to two pets.

The "pets traveling alone" option, on the other hand, is designed for customers who are not traveling with their pets. Customers are required to make a reservation two to five days in advance via the China Railway Express WeChat mini program, by submitting relevant pet information and photos. Each customer may transport one eligible pet per trip. Customers must bring their pets and valid documentation, including ID and a corresponding quarantine certificate to the China Railway Express service counter at the departure station. Upon arrival, pets can be picked up at the destination station.

The "Pet Travel" service adopts a "separate transport" model, ensuring pets are transported independently from passengers. Pet carriers are equipped with air circulation systems and monitoring for oxygen levels, temperature and humidity, as well as noise reduction and odor control functions, according to the release.

Additional features include automatic water replenishment, night-vision live video monitoring, and remote-controlled ventilation. Pets remain inside the carriers throughout the journey and are placed in dedicated express compartments separate from passenger areas. Train staff do not open the carriers during transit, instead monitoring pet conditions through built-in systems. After each trip, carriers are cleaned and disinfected, and express compartments are thoroughly sanitized upon arrival.

According to the release, high-speed rail pet transport services have run smoothly and been well received by travelers since the trial launch in April 2025. Over the past year, more than 15,000 pets have been safely transported, making it easier for passengers traveling with their pets.

As of the official rollout, the number of high-speed rail stations handling pet transport services has increased to 121, with 228 train services now available. The "Pet Travel" service continues to operate at existing stations and is being expanded to additional locations, including newly added stations, as well as dozens of high-speed train routes.

The "Pet Travel" service uses a tiered pricing system based on distance. The "traveling with pets" option features seasonal promotional discounts, while the "pets traveling alone" option is charged at standard rates. All customers also receive basic insurance coverage of up to 2,000 yuan ($290).

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)