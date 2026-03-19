Railway hub provides guarantees for spring ploughing in China's Heilongjiang
A staff member issues dispatch commands to freight trains at the dispatch workshop of Harbin South Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 17, 2026. Heilongjiang Province, dubbed the "grain barn" of China, has entered the peak season recently for the shipment of agricultural materials for the upcoming spring ploughing.
China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. granted priority for the transportation of seeds, fertilizers, agricultural machinery and accessories. The railway hub optimized the transportation organization and precisely allocated the transportation capacity to provide guarantees for the spring ploughing in the province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A drone photo taken on March 17, 2026 shows the freight trains loaded with agricultural materials at Harbin South Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, dubbed the "grain barn" of China, has entered the peak season recently for the shipment of agricultural materials for the upcoming spring ploughing.
China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. granted priority for the transportation of seeds, fertilizers, agricultural machinery and accessories. The railway hub optimized the transportation organization and precisely allocated the transportation capacity to provide guarantees for the spring ploughing in the province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A drone photo taken on March 17, 2026 shows a worker unloading fertilizers at the Suihua business department of Harbin Railway Logistics Center in Suihua, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, dubbed the "grain barn" of China, has entered the peak season recently for the shipment of agricultural materials for the upcoming spring ploughing.
China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. granted priority for the transportation of seeds, fertilizers, agricultural machinery and accessories. The railway hub optimized the transportation organization and precisely allocated the transportation capacity to provide guarantees for the spring ploughing in the province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2026 shows a worker unloading fertilizers at the Suihua business department of Harbin Railway Logistics Center in Suihua, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, dubbed the "grain barn" of China, has entered the peak season recently for the shipment of agricultural materials for the upcoming spring ploughing.
China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. granted priority for the transportation of seeds, fertilizers, agricultural machinery and accessories. The railway hub optimized the transportation organization and precisely allocated the transportation capacity to provide guarantees for the spring ploughing in the province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2026 shows the freight trains loaded with agricultural materials at Harbin South Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang Province, dubbed the "grain barn" of China, has entered the peak season recently for the shipment of agricultural materials for the upcoming spring ploughing.
China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. granted priority for the transportation of seeds, fertilizers, agricultural machinery and accessories. The railway hub optimized the transportation organization and precisely allocated the transportation capacity to provide guarantees for the spring ploughing in the province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A worker unloads fertilizers at the Suihua business department of Harbin Railway Logistics Center in Suihua, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 17, 2026. Heilongjiang Province, dubbed the "grain barn" of China, has entered the peak season recently for the shipment of agricultural materials for the upcoming spring ploughing.
China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. granted priority for the transportation of seeds, fertilizers, agricultural machinery and accessories. The railway hub optimized the transportation organization and precisely allocated the transportation capacity to provide guarantees for the spring ploughing in the province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
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