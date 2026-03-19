Track-laying operation for Yunnan section of Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway starts
A drone photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a view of the track-laying operation at the construction site of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Songming County of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The first pair of 500-meter-long steel rails was steadily placed on the track on Wednesday, marking the official start of track laying for the Yunnan section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway.
Upon the full completion of this high-speed railway, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Workers are pictured during the track-laying operation at the construction site of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Songming County of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 18, 2026.
The first pair of 500-meter-long steel rails was steadily placed on the track on Wednesday, marking the official start of track laying for the Yunnan section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway.
Upon the full completion of this high-speed railway, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Workers are pictured during the track-laying operation at the construction site of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Songming County of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 18, 2026.
The first pair of 500-meter-long steel rails was steadily placed on the track on Wednesday, marking the official start of track laying for the Yunnan section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway.
Upon the full completion of this high-speed railway, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A drone photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a view of the track-laying operation at the construction site of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Songming County of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The first pair of 500-meter-long steel rails was steadily placed on the track on Wednesday, marking the official start of track laying for the Yunnan section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway.
Upon the full completion of this high-speed railway, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
A drone photo taken on March 18, 2026 shows a view of the track-laying operation at the construction site of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Songming County of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The first pair of 500-meter-long steel rails was steadily placed on the track on Wednesday, marking the official start of track laying for the Yunnan section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway.
Upon the full completion of this high-speed railway, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Workers are pictured during the track-laying operation at the construction site of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Songming County of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 18, 2026.
The first pair of 500-meter-long steel rails was steadily placed on the track on Wednesday, marking the official start of track laying for the Yunnan section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway.
Upon the full completion of this high-speed railway, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Workers are pictured during the track-laying operation at the construction site of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway in Songming County of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 18, 2026.
The first pair of 500-meter-long steel rails was steadily placed on the track on Wednesday, marking the official start of track laying for the Yunnan section of the Chongqing-Kunming high-speed railway.
Upon the full completion of this high-speed railway, travel time between Chongqing and Kunming will be significantly reduced. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
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