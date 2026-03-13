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Suzhou: From railway to waterway
(People's Daily App) 15:30, March 13, 2026
At Suzhou Railway Station, the trip continues beyond the platform. Boats glide along Suzhou's 2,500-year-old moat just outside the station, where willowed banks and spring blossoms frame the view. Passengers can board a canal water bus and see the city from the water. The station, designed in the traditional Jiangnan style ‒ a region south of the Yangtze River known for its classical gardens and canals ‒ blends history with modernity.
(Video source: Douyin; Compiled by Lu Mengjie and Yang Xirui)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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