Suzhou: From railway to waterway

(People's Daily App) 15:30, March 13, 2026

At Suzhou Railway Station, the trip continues beyond the platform. Boats glide along Suzhou's 2,500-year-old moat just outside the station, where willowed banks and spring blossoms frame the view. Passengers can board a canal water bus and see the city from the water. The station, designed in the traditional Jiangnan style ‒ a region south of the Yangtze River known for its classical gardens and canals ‒ blends history with modernity.

(Video source: Douyin; Compiled by Lu Mengjie and Yang Xirui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)