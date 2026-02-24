New Year on the Frontlines: A visually impaired massage therapist’s wish to travel across China

Sun Wufei (left), a visually impaired massage therapist from Ningde, South China's Fujian Province, stands with Ye Yaojun, a duty passenger service clerk at Fuding Railway Station. Photo: Cheng Jun

Ningde, South China's Fujian Province, is surrounded by mountains on three sides and faces the sea on one. Where mountains and ocean meet, local people have long nurtured a bold and adventurous spirit.

Sun Wufei is a local visually impaired massage therapist. Seizing the business opportunities brought by the railway, he returned to his hometown to start his own venture. Beginning with just three massage beds in his small house, he has since opened four branch stores, providing jobs for more than 30 people with visual impairments.

"People with disabilities can also live wonderful lives." With a pair of slippers, a white cane and a mobile phone, Sun has traveled by train to 29 provinces across China.

From a small business owner to a traveler, Sun is full of passion for life. "Although I can't see the world, I want the world to see me," he said.

'The more high-speed rail lines there are, the better my business will be'

From a few beds to four branch stores, the first Sun thanks is the Wenfu Railway.

In the past, Ningde was very poor. Those living in the mountains stayed in thatched houses and survived on sweet potatoes and rice. Those along the coast relied on a single broken fishing net shared by three generations to make a living.

Why was that? High mountains and long distances.

Although Ningde is a coastal city, it is more like a mountainous area: it borders Fuzhou to the south, but the journey takes half a day by car; it connects to Zhejiang Province in the north, yet is blocked by mountain ranges. After graduating from a school for the visually impaired with a major in traditional Chinese medicine health care, Sun had no choice but to leave his hometown to seek work elsewhere.

In March 2001, Xi Jinping, then governor of Fujian Province, represented Fujian to sign a letter of intent in Beijing with the former Ministry of Railways and Zhejiang Province to jointly build the Wenfu Railway.

In January 2002, the Wenfu Railway was included in China's 10th Five-Year Plan (2001-2005).

In December 2004, construction of the Fujian section of the Wenfu Railway began.

In 2009, the Wenfu Railway officially opened. "When the trains start running, people start moving, and that naturally brings business," Sun said. He made the firm decision to return home and start his own business.

Back in Fuding, Ningde, Sun set aside 20 square meters of space in his home, placed three massage beds inside, and opened his first small studio. "People with disabilities can obtain their certificates through a fast-track channel, and startups are exempt from personal income tax," he said.

With his skills earning a strong reputation and more returning customers, Sun opened chain stores in Fuding and downtown Ningde in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

Starting with the Wenfu Railway, the Fuzhou-Xiamen section of the Hangzhou-Shenzhen Railway, the Hefei-Fuzhou high-speed railway, and the Quzhou-Ningde Railway, have since come into operation, placing Ningde on key national rail corridors.

With rail connectivity boosting the flow of people and capital, Ningde has attracted a large number of enterprises and has grown into the world's largest production base for lithium batteries and stainless steel.

"When the economy improves and incomes rise, people pay more attention to health, and I get more customers," Sun said with a smile. Not long ago, he opened another new store in Fuding.

"People with disabilities absolutely have aspirations and the ability to make greater contributions to society. I believe in myself," Sun said. He hopes to lead more visually impaired friends in finding their path and gaining a firm footing. By inviting experienced experts for guidance and traveling to multiple places to train staff, Sun has already trained more than 20 apprentices.

"The more high-speed rail lines there are, the better my business will be," he said, expressing hope that the Wenfu high-speed railway will be completed and put into operation as soon as possible so his career can reach new heights.

'This is a warm world, and I can just go whenever I want'

At 7:30 am on Wanting Road in Fuding, Sun steps out of his home. "I need to go check my store in downtown Ningde."

Tap, tap — his white cane lightly touches the ground as he heads to the bus stop. "The sound of the wind, footsteps, and the aroma from small eateries along the street are my navigation map," he said.

After finding the bus stop sign, Sun takes out his phone, opens a public transportation app using voice prompts, and enters his destination — Fuding Railway Station.

In the era of smartphones, Sun has mastered touch typing. Following audio guidance, he boards the bus. "People with disabilities and the elderly ride for free - no card needed, just facial recognition."

On the way, he calls Ye Yaojun: "Brother Jun, I'll arrive in 10 minutes. I'm heading to Ningde to check the stores."

Ye is a duty passenger service clerk at Fuding Railway Station.

Ten years ago, on a winter day of torrential rain, Ye met Sun on the platform. "The heavy rain blurred Wufei's hearing, and he stood there helplessly," Ye recalled.

Ye stepped forward to offer assistance and made a promise: "Whenever you come here, just call me, and I'll come get you."

A promise kept for a decade.

As the bus pulls in, Sun heard Ye calling out, "Wufei, over here!" With his hand on Ye's shoulder, Sun followed him smoothly.

When the train arrived, Ye handed Sun over to Ren Hualian, the conductor of Train D6329, who helped Sun board and took his seat. Ren later sent Ye a photo with a message: "Don't worry."

The 55-minute journey passed quickly. "I like taking trains," Sun said. "No matter how different we are, we all arrive at the same station at the same time."

At Ningde Station, another duty passenger service clerk was already waiting.

Such seamless service was made possible by a Wenfu Railway volunteer service group initiated by Ye, which included more than 20 station attendants along the line. Whenever a passenger with mobility difficulties travels, members shared train numbers, carriage details, and special needs in advance.

So far, more than 30 visually impaired passengers have benefited from the group's assistance. "Passengers can book special assistance through the 12306 railway system, or contact us directly if time is tight - we'll make sure the service is in place," Ye said.

Traveling by train more than 50 times a year, Sun reflected, "This is a warm world. I can just go whenever I want."

'We can walk out of our homes with confidence and live happily'

Scrolling through Sun's social media, one video stands out.

Blue skies, white clouds, the sea, and cheerful crowds appear on screen. Sun says happily, "Friends, I'm back at the seaside again - listen to the wind and the waves."

In his spare time, Sun loves traveling in slippers and tasting local food.

"Wearing slippers makes my feet more sensitive, so I can better 'feel' the road ahead," he said.

Once, for an authentic bowl of Lanzhou beef noodles, he took a more than 30-hour train ride to Lanzhou in Gansu. For crispy sweet-and-sour pork and iron-pot goose stew, he transferred trains multiple times to reach Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

In 2025, he even attended a music festival in Taizhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. "Tens of thousands of people jumping together — it felt great to be part of the crowd."

With more than 300 saved tickets and boarding passes and footprints in 29 provinces, Sun marveled at how dense the high-speed rail network has become and how convenient travel is now. "More importantly, wherever I go, there's warm service."

He said he has lost count of how many times train staff have proactively shown care, or how many times volunteers at scenic spots have stepped forward to help as soon as they noticed him.

At the Dalian Aquarium in Liaoning, Sun realized that most marine creatures were behind glass tanks, separating him from them.

Staff members then took him to the sea turtle area and let him touch a large turtle. The visit was shortened from the whole aquarium to just the turtle zone, but Sun felt deeply touched.

"Where is the road?" Sun often asks with a smile. Speaking of future wishes, he said he hopes to row a boat on West Lake in Hangzhou on Children's Day, and visit the Potala Palace once the Sichuan-Tibet Railway opens.

"The road is under my feet. I want to travel across the country," Sun said. "I want to tell my friends with disabilities that policies are getting better, the world outside is becoming more beautiful, and we can walk out of our homes with confidence and live happily."

